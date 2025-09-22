Featured PostOpenings & closings

Connor expands into Singapore, opening store in lifestyle mall

Connor Singapore
Connor was founded in 2006. (Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Rag Group’s menswear brand Connor is set to make its Southeast Asian debut next month with the opening of its first store at Bugis+ in Singapore.

The Singapore outlet will offer a wide range of menswear, including smart suiting, everyday essentials, seasonal styles, footwear, and accessories. It will also feature the brand’s latest Spring Collection, specially curated for Singapore’s warm and humid climate.

Shannon Whelan, head of Connor Southeast Asia, described the Singapore launch as a significant milestone for the brand, highlighting the growing demand among Singaporean men for accessible, versatile clothing that effortlessly moves from work to social occasions, a space where Connor sees strong potential.

“Launching in Singapore is more than a milestone; it marks the beginning of a new chapter for us to show how menswear can deliver value, quality and affordability,” Whelan said. 

“Our Bugis+ store will not only debut a concept design made for Singapore, but serve as a launchpad for Connor’s expansion across Southeast Asia.”

Beyond its apparel offerings, the store will also provide fitting and alteration services, along with 365-day free returns and in-store exchanges. 

Established in 2006 and headquartered in Sydney, Connor has grown into a well-known brand with 189 stores across Australia and 16 in New Zealand. In 2023, Connor launched plus-sized Australian men’s fashion brand AXL+Co. 

