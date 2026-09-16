BusinessStrategy

What Asia can teach the world

One Bangkok Mitsukoshi Depachika
The question is no longer simply how to win in Asia, but what Asia can teach us. (Source: Supplied)
By Christian Westphal
Most retailers still talk about Asia as a market, which is hardly surprising, given that the region remains home to more than half of the world’s population, some of the world’s fastest-growing economies, and an affluent consumer class that continues to reshape global demand. For decades, retailers arrived looking for customers, opportunity and scale, measuring success through store openings, market share and participation in one of the most significant consumer growth stories in modern econ

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