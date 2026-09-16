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Riedel enters Australia with North Sydney boutique

Riedel, North Sydney
Riedel, North Sydney (Source: Supplied.)
Riedel, North Sydney
Riedel, North Sydney
Riedel, North Sydney
Riedel, North Sydney
By Harry Booth

Eleventh-generation family-owned Austrian glassware retailer Riedel has arrived in Australia with an experiential boutique in North Sydney.

It is one of the brand’s three global flagships, which operates primarily through showrooms in department stores and regional wholesale offices. Founded in 1756, Riedel has become known for releasing iconic collections over the years.

The Sydney boutique is joined by ‘The Crystal Room’, a 55sqm event space at the centre of its experiential offering. 

“The neutral space is defined by a single extraordinary ceiling installation: A chandelier constructed from 182 individual crystal glasses, suspended above the room in an organic form inspired by Riedel’s signature Amadeo decanter,” the retailer said

“The Crystal Room has been designed as a blank canvas, capable of hosting up to 50 guests standing or 30 seated, with modern facilities and access to catering spaces.”

The event space will be available for masterclasses, tasting events, private dinners, product launches and partner activations. Riedel said it is a “must-visit” for everyone from the connoisseur and sommelier to the first-time buyer. 

The company added that its event hosts will range “from leading winemakers and chefs to florists and artists, celebrating the idea that great glassware sits at the intersection of great design and the art of entertaining”. 

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