Endeavour Group appoints Jeanette Fenske as MD of BWS

Endeavour Group has appointed retail executive Jeanette Fenske as MD of BWS, effective early next year.

Fenske has 35 years of experience in retail and has spent over 20 years in senior leadership roles with Clicks Group and Woolworths Group in Australia.

Currently, Fenske leads 130,000 team members across 1100 stores across the country as the director of stores at Woolworths Supermarkets.

In her current role, Fenske oversees large-scale store operations and has worked with supply chain, e-commerce, buying, format, development, and property teams to enhance customer experience and improve operational performance.

“I am delighted Jeanette is joining Endeavour Group to manage our market-leading BWS business,” said interim CEO Kate Beattie.

“She is a seasoned retail operator who joined Woolworths almost 10 years ago as assistant state GM, before being promoted to lead the e-commerce online operations and Last Mile business in Woolies X,” said Beattie.

Fenske will succeed Scott Davidson, who in June announced his departure from the role later this year.