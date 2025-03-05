BusinessStrategy

Experts weigh in on Forever 21’s future amidst layoffs and store closures

A woman walking in front of a Forever 21 store front in Vienna, Austria.
“They will have to right the several wrongs that led to this situation in the first place.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Once a favourite brand among millennials, Forever 21 has fallen a long way down the list of in-demand brands in recent years.  At its height, Forever 21 operated more than 500 locations in the US and at least 800 worldwide. However, after several years of diminishing sales in an increasingly competitive fast-fashion market, rumors have been spreading about Forever 21 declaring Chapter 11 bankruptcy for the second time. The fast-fashion player first filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September 2

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay