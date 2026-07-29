BusinessStrategy

Why isn’t LVMH’s return to growth exciting investors?

A black Louis Vuitton handbag with colorful embellishments.
LVMH’s recovery has yet to convince investors.
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
After seven consecutive quarters of declining sales, LVMH has finally returned to growth. Yet rather than celebrating the turnaround, the luxury giant’s shares remain at six-year lows. This week, the French conglomerate reported organic sales growth of 1 per cent for its fashion and leather goods division to €8.90 billion (approximately US$10.12 billion) in the second quarter. Additionally, overall organic sales growth increased by 3 per cent in the quarter, aided by an 11 per cent increase

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