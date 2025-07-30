Splashdown: Seafolly opens its first US flagship at California’s Corona Del Mar

Seafolly has opened its first US flagship store in Corona del Mar, California, as part of its international expansion.

Founded in 1975, the Aussie swimwear brand operates stores in Australia and Singapore, and distributes in the US through boutiques and retailers including Everything But Water, Revolve and Nordstrom.

The new flagship is located among high-end boutiques near California’s beaches, a setting Seafolly said reflects its coastal identity and lifestyle focus.

CEO Brendan Santamaria said expanding in the US is a natural progression for the company.

“Opening our flagship store in Corona del Mar gives us the opportunity to connect directly with new and existing customers who value coastal living, style and premium swimwear,” he added.