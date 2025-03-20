BusinessStrategy

From Gucci to Loewe: The high stakes game of creative musical chairs

The Loewe Fall Winter 2025 men's and women's collection
The Loewe Fall Winter 2025 men’s and women’s collection
By Tong Van
A creative director change can determine the fate of a brand. One misstep can shift a company’s growth trajectory entirely.  For Kering, after struggling to retain sales last year, the group was widely expected to appoint a leader who would reinvigorate Gucci’s momentum, especially as the brand accounted for nearly half of the group’s revenue and two-thirds of operating profit.  Gucci’s bold bet Contrary to industry expectations, Gucci announced the appointment of Demna Gvasali

