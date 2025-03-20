Luxury fashion house Khirzad makes Sydney debut next month

Luxury fashion house Khirzad and its sister label, Khirzad Femme, are expanding to Sydney next month.

Founded by Nilofar Khirzad in 2015, the brand specialises in made-to-measure menswear and bespoke suits.

Nilofar said her journey – from fleeing Afghanistan with her family at age five to establishing the brand – fostered resilience, reinvention, and creativity.

During the pandemic, Khirzad branched into womenswear, launching Khrizad Femme, offering structured silhouettes and statement pieces.

The label has since expanded to also include ready-to-wear suits and resort wear made from silks and linen.

“I believe in my brand,” said the founder. “I wear it all day, every day – because true style isn’t just what you put on, it’s who you are.”