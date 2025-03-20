SectorsOpenings & closings

Luxury fashion house Khirzad makes Sydney debut next month

Khirzad Femme
During the pandemic, Khirzad branched into womenswear. (Source: Supplied)
By Kaycee Enerva

Luxury fashion house Khirzad and its sister label, Khirzad Femme, are expanding to Sydney next month.

Founded by Nilofar Khirzad in 2015, the brand specialises in made-to-measure menswear and bespoke suits.

Nilofar said her journey – from fleeing Afghanistan with her family at age five to establishing the brand – fostered resilience, reinvention, and creativity.

During the pandemic, Khirzad branched into womenswear, launching Khrizad Femme, offering structured silhouettes and statement pieces.

The label has since expanded to also include ready-to-wear suits and resort wear made from silks and linen. 

“I believe in my brand,” said the founder. “I wear it all day, every day – because true style isn’t just what you put on, it’s who you are.”

