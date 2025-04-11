What makes shoppers truly loyal? It’s not price – it’s brand love

to define in four powerful archetypes: Nobody, Servant, Friend and Lover. The implications of this model are profound. They provide a roadmap for retailers looking to break out of the commodity trap and create genuine connection – and competitive advantage – in an increasingly saturated market. The spectrum of engagement: From ‘Nobody’ to ‘Lover’ Let’s start at the bottom ‘Nobody’ brands are easily forgotten – indistinguishable from the rest. They lack sensory, functional, and emotional uniqueness. In retail, this category once belonged to generic supermarket brands. But today, private-label brands like Australia’s Woolworths Essentials and Coles Finest have evolved, building meaningful identity, product confidence, and consumer pride. The era of bland “home brands” is over. ‘Servant’ bands are chosen because they perform a job well, but the relationship is transactional. They lack the emotional resonance that drives long-term loyalty. Pureplay online retailers often fall into this space – efficient but emotionally sterile. Without differentiation in experience or communication, they remain tools, not companions. ‘Friend’ brands transcend function. They’re trusted, relatable, and aligned with customer values. They may not inspire obsession, but they inspire respect. They stick. They’re the brands we go back to, talk about, and forgive when things go wrong. But the holy grail is ‘Lover’ brands – those that elicit genuine affection, even separation distress when absent. These brands achieve intense consumer satisfaction, pleasure, and personal alignment. In Australia, think Mecca, Bonds and, yes, even Kmart. These brands don’t just meet needs – they matter. Love is earned, not given Consumers don’t fall in love with brands by accident. Our research identifies four key prerequisites for brand love: High-performance satisfaction Genuine emotional pleasure Alignment with personal values Multiple positive personal experiences It’s no longer enough to be good. A loved brand must be meaningful, memorable and mine. Take Australia’s Kmart, for example. Once considered a discount has-been, it re-emerged as a purpose-driven, emotionally resonant brand by focusing on own-brand innovation, influencer-driven storytelling, and a surprisingly delightful sensory retail experience. From store layout to AR apps and Pete Murray jingles, Kmart now ticks every brand love box. The result? Kmart has consistently been recognised as one of Australia’s top three in Roy Morgan’s Trusted Brands Awards. And as testament to customer loyalty, despite lockdowns, retail shutdowns, and travel limitations in 2021, 92 per cent of Australian shoppers still visited Kmart. The role of values: Retail’s new superpower In today’s market, values aren’t a nice-to-have. They’re a must-have. Sixty-nine per cent of Australians go out of their way to engage with brands that align with their personal beliefs, while over a third say they’ve stopped supporting brands that don’t. This makes values a competitive weapon – but only when they’re authentic and unique. Brands like Bonds have mastered this. Their “Bloody Comfy Period Undies” campaign wasn’t just clever – it was brave, blending taboo-breaking language, music, and inclusive messaging to align with customers’ self-expression, sustainability values, and desire for comfort. By collaborating with artists and running campaigns like “Cheer Thru The Bleed”, Bonds elevated a functional product into an emotionally loaded symbol of empowerment. Sales surged 356 per cent – and brand love bloomed. Mecca: The blueprint for brand lovers If you want to see a Lover brand in full flight, look no further than Mecca. From the outset, Mecca has challenged industry norms. It replaced siloed, brand-centric counters with customer-centric advisers. It embraced events, digital innovation, loyalty rewards, podcasts and even social networking through its Mecca Chitchat Facebook group. During lockdowns, Mecca pivoted quickly, launching online consultations and digital try-ons – all while maintaining its luxurious, personalised ethos. It’s not just beauty Mecca sells; it’s a feeling. And that feeling, replicated across platforms, builds brand love. The outcome? Mecca now owns 10 per cent of Australia’s A$4.2 billion beauty market and dominates the prestige segment. Technology’s role in reinventing connection Brand love may be emotional, but it’s built with science – and increasingly with tech. AI and AR are proving to be powerful new tools in brand engagement. AI enables personalisation at scale, delivering tailored experiences, suggestions, and communications that feel deeply personal – but only if used with transparency. Meanwhile, AR adds sensory richness. Sportswear brand Adidas, for example, used AR to enable virtual try-ons, tapping into emotional engagement and convenience simultaneously. Mecca, again, leveraged AR in-store and online to preserve its experiential edge during lockdowns. Yet, despite the proven benefits, only 25 per cent of Australian online shoppers say the personalisation they experience is “fantastic”. That’s a massive opportunity for forward-thinking retailers. Five ways to inspire brand love So how can Australian retailers climb the brand-love ladder? Here are five proven strategies: Design distinctiveness into everything. Make sure your brand has unique functional, sensory, and communication assets – from product to packaging to platform. Stand for something. Align your brand with meaningful values – but make sure they connect naturally with your audience and your brand’s authentic identity. Make every moment matter. Review every customer touchpoint for emotional opportunity – not just unboxing, but search bars, confirmation emails, FAQs and hold music. Personalise responsibly. Use AI to create relevance, not creepiness. Explain your data use and personalise with purpose. Embrace AR/VR as emotional bridges. Use immersive tech to extend brand experience beyond the screen – not just for novelty, but for utility and engagement. Love is a long game In the end, brand love isn’t built with discounts or convenience. It’s built over time through consistency, meaning, and emotional reward. It’s also fragile. Even the most adored brands can be downgraded – from Lover to Friend, Friend to Servant – if they let their edge dull or their values become performative. Brand love must be continuously earned, protected and evolved. Retailers who understand this will not only survive – they’ll thrive. Because in the noisy, choice-rich world of modern commerce, love is the ultimate differentiator.