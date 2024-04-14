BusinessStrategy

Why Sephora’s French prestige failed to translate in South Korea

By Nicole Kirichanskaya
With over 2700 stores across 35 countries and a booming e-commerce presence worldwide, Sephora is one of the leading omnichannel beauty retailers in the industry. So, it came as a surprise to some when the LVMH-owned retailer announced on its Korean social media accounts that it would be gradually terminating all its operations in South Korea, including its app, online store, and physical stores, beginning May 6. Sephora launched in South Korea in 2019 with a flagship location in the shopping-ce

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
MOST POPULAR

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now