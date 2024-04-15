BusinessShopping centres & malls

Vicinity sells Perth shopping centre for $107 million

(Source: Maddington Central/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Vicinity Centres has agreed to sell the Maddington Central shopping centre in suburban Perth to property investor Realside for $107 million, the Australian Financial Review reported.

According to the report, Realside purchased the asset in an off-market trade at a premium to the $97 million book value.

It noted that the acquisition cost represents more than 40 per cent discount to the land and replacement value. It is also significantly lower than Vicinity’s $122 million peak valuation for the property.

Currently, the shopping centre is home to key tenants including Woolworths, Coles, and Kmart, with an average weighted lease expiry of longer than eight years and it has a $207 million in moving average turnover.

Fund-raising documents seen by investors show that Coles is in discussions to lease for another 10 years.

Earlier, Vicinity sold Dianella Plaza, also in suburban Perth, to Greenpool Capital for $76.3 million, at a 5.9 per cent premium to book value.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Workforce

ARA co-launches scholarship for women leaders in retail

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Camilla has introduced a selection of outfits designed for the month of Ramadan. Image supplied
Food & beverage IR Pro

“At the starting line”: Building relationships and loyalty over Ramadan

Aron Lewin
Supply chain IR Pro

Why MilkRun’s collapse shows the “days of cheap capital are over”

Dean Blake
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

The Indian marketplace is “significantly untapped”: Levi’s India’s MD

Anil Prabha
Marketing

Missha names Elizabeth Olsen as its global brand ambassador

Irene Dong