Coles books higher third-quarter revenue

Coles saw third-quarter revenue rise 3.4 per cent year over year to $10.03 billion, mainly attributed to higher supermarket sales.

“We have delivered another solid sales result across our supermarkets this quarter reflecting strong execution of our trade plans and our continued focus on delivering great value and great quality alongside improved availability,” said Coles Group CEO Leah Wecker.

“We have also seen a meaningful increase in customers interacting with our digital platforms and loyalty programs which is allowing us to engage on a more personalised basis with these customers.”

Supermarket sales revenue increased 5.1 per cent to $9.07 billion while liquor sales fell 1.9 per cent to $786 million. Other sales revenue stood at $182 million.

Meanwhile, e-commerce sales grew 34.9 per cent to $856 million.

During the quarter, Coles refurbished 11 stores, opened two and closed one, ending the period with 851 supermarkets.