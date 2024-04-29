Foot Locker debuts new store concept in New Jersey; Melbourne to come

Footwear and apparel retailer Foot Locker has debuted a new concept store in New Jersey that it says offers an elevated shopping experience and customer service.

The retailer launched the new format at its Willowbrook Mall location and plans to incorporate learnings from this concept into future stores internationally, including in Melbourne later this year.

The revamped store features a distinct storefront and in-store environment, expanded footwear and accessory selections, an emphasis on sustainability, dynamic digital fixtures, and other technological advances.

Other highlights include a “modern and streamlined shopping journey”, an area for communal sneaker try-ons, and a hub for customisation and personalised experiences.

The concept also provides Foot Locker’s sneaker ambassadors, the ‘Stripers’, with the ability to elevate customer service through a “sharpened high-tech toolkit”.

Throughout this year, the company will introduce the new concept to more of its stores in the US, including the 34th Street flagship location in New York City, as well as globally in Paris and Delhi.

In addition, the retailer has launched a store refresh program designed to create a more consistent and elevated brand experience. About two-thirds of global Foot Locker and Kids Foot Locker doors will be refreshed by the end of next year.

Founded in 1974, Foot Locker has about 2500 retail stores in 26 countries across North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand, and a licensed store presence in the Middle East and Asia.