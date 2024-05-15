BusinessStrategy

Cinnabon expands into Western Australia

By Celene Ignacio

Bakery franchise Cinnabon is expanding into Western Australia after Boxx Brands secured the rights for the popular cinnamon roll retailer across the state.

“Since Cinnabon landed on Oz shores in 2019, West Australians have been hounding social media asking when it will be their turn, and we are so excited to finally make their wishes come true,” said Boxx Brands MD Brett Higgins.

Boxx Brands, which also owns Jesters and Croissant Express, is in the process of selecting the site for the first Cinnabon store in WA.

“Given the massive lines and furore we’ve seen at the openings on the East Coast, we’re preparing for Cinnabon to get a big welcome here as well,” said Higgins.

The first WA store will be the nation’s 15th Cinnabon. Cinnabon only uses the Makara cinnamon it sources from Indonesia, which the brand says gives its rolls a distinct taste.

Cinnabon began in Seattle in 1985 and has since grown to about 2000 stores across 50 countries.

