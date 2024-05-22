Why LSKD’s chief retail officer schedules ‘possibility’ time to get work done 

off at daycare. Next, I’ll jump on a daily WIP call to share updates and align with the team, and meet with various departments to workshop different priorities and projects coming up – new store openings being a big one. In the afternoons, I’ll do a workout with the HQ team to get my daily sweat in, visit a store to keep connected with the team, and see how product and customer experience is showing up. On my commute home, I’ll listen to a podcast or Audible book. Currently playing Atomic Habits, [by James Clear]. My work environment looks like…Our desks are all one, really, in a big open-plan area. I sit with my retail team, and I just moved in, so my desk vibes are currently a work in progress. There is always something going on in the office with new activations and buzz, so it’s never a dull moment. We also have many visitors come by to check out the store and HQ space, so it’s fun being able to meet the community every day. I manage my time at work by…As simple as it is, my favourite tool is my Google Calendar. I look at it 50 times a day to ensure I am organised and prioritised. Evernote is a great way to keep a diary of my to-do lists, too. I also use Slack for keeping up with the business updates, and Asana for projects. A work hack and tip I use…I schedule in ‘possibility’ time for myself – time for strategy, planning and focused work. Keep time for yourself to get good work done. If you need to schedule over this time, at least you’re making a conscious choice to take away from your protected time. I switch off and remain balanced by…My favourite thing to do is take a long brisk walk and get out into nature. I also love my yoga and pilates practice. I take 10 minutes a day to breathe deeply and clear my mind. My approach to in-person, remote and hybrid working is…I think there is a reason for all models, depending on the situation. I believe spending the majority of the week in the office is important, to stay connected to the team and the culture of the business. But I think a hybrid approach is key, especially to get solid work done without distraction. Some people work better with background noise, some people work better in total silence. If a workspace can provide both of these environments that’s great, but if not, then having an option to work from home or the office is perfect. Also, a lot of talent is hard to find for certain roles, so allowing some to work exclusively remotely may be necessary to attract the right people to the job. This story first appeared in the May 2024 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.