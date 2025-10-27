Zambrero announces new CEO

Zambrero founder Dr Sam Prince has announced the appointment of a new CEO, with immediate effect. Daryl McCormack replaces Matthew Kenny, who left the Mexican fast food chain suddenly last week after five years in the leadership role.

Zambrero declined to comment on Kenny’s departure.

McCormack has corporate and franchise experience. He began his career at KPMG, was CFO of investment firm Gandel Group, and CFO of Blockbuster ANZ, with 300 franchise locations. For 10 years he was both CEO of Video Ezy, with a network of more than 500 locations, and a franchise partner.

McCormack joined Zambrero 13 years ago, as a development agent for Victoria, and a multi-unit franchisee.

Daryl McCormack will drive Zambrero’s next growth phase

McCormack said he brings franchisor experience as well as empathy and appreciation for franchisees to his new role.

“I am so excited to be given this wonderful opportunity by Dr Sam Prince. We share a common optimism about the future and a belief in Zambrero’s capacity to become one of the leading retail brands not just in Australia, but in numerous markets around the world.

“I am confident that my experience and skill set, combined with the passion of our franchise partners and customers, will see us achieve some amazing things in the coming years.”

Dr Sam Prince said McCormack’s leadership of the two video chains showed his commercial acumen, and his franchisee experience gives him credibility.

“The skill set required to not only deliver results but to carry real weight when advising franchise partners and to truly embody the vision and mission of Zambrero is rare. It takes someone who has personally chosen restaurant locations, run them profitability, built them from the ground up, served customers, joined us on Plate 4 Plate Days and Vision Trips, and built a culture aligned with our purpose – Mexican with a Mission.”

In December, Zambrero will celebrate 20 years in business; it has expanded to 339 restaurants worldwide, including 285 across Australia.