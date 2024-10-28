Temple & Webster’s sales surge 21 per cent

Temple & Webster saw revenue rise 21 per cent year over year from July 1 to October 24, and has affirmed it is on track to achieving its medium-term target of $1 billion in annual revenue within three to five years.

During the period, the online homewares and fashion retailer noted its average order values is back to growth with about 60 per cent of orders now from repeat customers.

“The media mix modelling analysis provided promising results, giving us confidence to continue our brand investment into FY25, including a cross-channel campaign over the November, December and Black Friday sales period,” said Mark Coulter, co-founder, MD and CEO of Temple & Webster.

“We also expect the November and Black Friday sale period to keep increasing in importance in the retail calendar, especially for online shopping.”

In August, the company reported revenue reached $498 million for the 12 months ended June 30, up 26 per cent compared to the prior year.