US toy brand KidKraft quits Australian warehouses with $1 ‘Fire Sale Auction’

US toy label KidKraft will launch a clearance auction this weekend as it shuts down its Australian warehouse operations.

The auction, managed by Lloyds, will include premium toys and furniture worth more than $800,000, with each item starting at $1. It will take place online across the Gold Coast, Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne, with pickup available in the two days before Christmas or in early 2025.

Founded over 50 years ago, KidKraft is known for its high-quality, imaginative toys and furniture. The warehouse closure in Australia comes after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US in May.

“This is a one-off opportunity for Australians to grab KidKraft’s beloved products at prices you’d never see in stores,” said Lee Hames, COO of Lloyds Auctions.

“All items are brand-new and perfect for last-minute Christmas gifts. There are more than 4200 premium items going under the hammer, providing families the chance to own these products at a fraction of the retail price,” Hames added.

Bidders can browse the full catalogue and participate in the auction via Lloyds Auctions’ website.