Amouage to expand presence in Asia Pacific

The House of Amouage and Luxasia are expanding their partnership to bring high perfumery to several Asia Pacific markets.

Amouage CEO Marco Parsiegla and Luxasia chairman and founder Patrick Chong signed the deal to enter Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The partnership will also expand the distribution to more channels and formats including mono-brand retail, beyond the brand’s existing presence in ‘escentials’ and department stores, the company said on LinkedIn.

Moreover, the parties agreed to increase investments to grow the Amouage brand across all joint markets.

Founded in Oman in 1983, Amouage now has over 50 perfumes available in more than 80 countries.

The House of Amouage’s international presence includes 12 standalone boutiques and about 1000 department stores, perfumeries, and airports.