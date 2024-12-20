BusinessStrategy

Amouage to expand presence in Asia Pacific

executives signing partnership
The House of Amouage is expanding its partnership with Luxasia to boost presence in Asia Pacific.
By Celene Ignacio

The House of Amouage and Luxasia are expanding their partnership to bring high perfumery to several Asia Pacific markets.

Amouage CEO Marco Parsiegla and Luxasia chairman and founder Patrick Chong signed the deal to enter Australia, India, Indonesia, New Zealand, and the Philippines.

The partnership will also expand the distribution to more channels and formats including mono-brand retail, beyond the brand’s existing presence in ‘escentials’ and department stores, the company said on LinkedIn.

Moreover, the parties agreed to increase investments to grow the Amouage brand across all joint markets.

Founded in Oman in 1983, Amouage now has over 50 perfumes available in more than 80 countries.

The House of Amouage’s international presence includes 12 standalone boutiques and about 1000 department stores, perfumeries, and airports.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Financial IR Pro

Japan’s department stores: What’s left when the tourism tide goes out?

Michael Baker
Regulatory

Australia Post to pay $2.9 million for lost, damaged parcels

Celene Ignacio
Furniture & homewares

Melbourne retail identity Franco Cozzo dies

Celene Ignacio
Marketing IR Pro

Lessons for the retail sector from the year that was

Simon Porter
Store design IR Pro

Six standout retail spaces, from a double-decker bus to luxury flagships

Aron Lewin
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay