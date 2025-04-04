How Yarn’n is revolutionising hygiene with a focus on First Nations communities

nt, Yarn’n’s exclusive partnership with Woolworths will see its products sold in 1000 supermarkets across the country and online. This collaboration marks a transformative moment in the toilet paper brand’s journey, expanding its reach to a wider Australian audience while upholding its core values. A shared vision The idea for Yarn’n came to life when founders Lane Stockton, a proud Wiradjuri man, and David Croft, managing director of cleaning products supplier Croft Group and a former Wallaby, sat down in 2023 to discuss their business plans. Initially, they were focused on a venture targeting the B2B marketplace, however, the pair quickly realised their brand ethos was better suited to a broader, more community-oriented approach. “Instead of businesses, we thought, ‘We’ll have a product that we can put into people’s homes,’” co-founder Lane Stockton told Inside Retail. “If we were going to do something, we had to do it properly. The last thing I was ever going to do was put a product or do something in the market that didn’t feel genuine to our culture,” he added. The pair’s deep passion for sustainability and community is clearly reflected in Yarn’n’s partnerships and production. Every toilet paper roll is FSC-certified, made from 100 per cent recycled materials, and manufactured in Australia using 50 per cent less water and 90 per cent less energy compared to traditional toilet paper production processes. Giving back to communities As part of Yarn’n’s commitment to social impact, 50 per cent of the profits from every roll sold goes to the Yalari Foundation, a not-for-profit organisation that celebrated 20 years of operations this year. Yalari provides full scholarships to First Nations children from regional and remote communities across Australia. With almost 250 students currently on Yalari scholarships, the organisation has seen more than 480 graduates since 2005. “We put [Yarn’n] out to the market as a direct-to-consumer brand, and we very much wanted to educate and inspire. We really wanted to put a product out there that genuinely gave back to the community,” Stockton explained. “In our first year of business, we successfully committed a scholarship for a student for their high school education. I think that [Yalari] believes in us and it’s been a great relationship so far,” he added Bringing First Nations’ artistry to the forefront Yarn’n’s commitment to supporting First Nations communities extends beyond its profit-sharing model. The brand partners with First Nations artists to showcase their artwork on its toilet paper packaging, bringing their stories and culture to a wider audience. The latest collaboration features artwork by Ambrose Killian, an Eastern Arrernte and Western Bundjalung man. His piece, “Beneath the Surface,” has been chosen for Yarn’n’s distribution through Woolworths. The artwork, which highlights the connection between water, knowledge, and survival, highlights the brand’s mission to honour and amplify First Nations culture. “He’s an incredible artist. For us, we align very well with him as a brand. He works with a lot of children in sport and does a lot in schools on Indigenous education and cultural workshops,” Stockton said. “The opportunity came up with Woolworths, and I thought it was the perfect collaboration. We do have two other artists that we’ll continue to work with and evolve. We’ll keep working with different artists,” he added. An eco-conscious business model While Yarn’n continues to grow its presence in the retail market – in addition to its Woolworths partnership, the brand sells direct-to-consumer through its website and offers a subscription model – its founders remain focused on sustainability. The company’s eco-friendly production process, using 100 per cent recycled materials, significantly less water and energy, sets it apart in the hygiene industry. As Yarn’n expands, the challenge of scaling these sustainable practices remains a key focus for Stockton and Croft. Despite the hurdles, their vision remains clear: “We’ve got a product that ticks every box: it’s plastic-free, recyclable, compostable, septic-safe and it’s a perfect product for the Aussie consumer,” Stockton stated. Recently, Yarn’n launched a B2B range, Bunji by Yarn’n. “We’ve had a huge amount of interest from businesses since day one. We see a lot of potential in this market, especially with businesses that have ESG goals. This is a great move for us and will give us brand awareness and solidify our presence,” Stockton said. “We’ve got a long journey ahead of us, but I’m confident it’s going to be really powerful,” he added.