Blanket recycling pioneer calls it a wrap

Recycled wool blanket business Seljak Brand says it will close down its store after eight years of operations, citing challenging conditions.

The sustainable label was founded in 2016 by sisters Karina and Samantha Seljak with an aim to accelerate the transition towards a more circular economy. The company worked with suppliers in Australia and Europe to weave recycled wool blankets that are recyclable at the end of their useful life.

“Even though we’ve weathered the last few years of rising costs of goods, local manufacturing transitions and international logistics crises, small business is especially challenging when you’re in the business of system change,” the brand said on its website.

The site will remain live after the closure, offering access to information on blanket care and repair ideas and instructions, and a directory to recycle blankets.

Seljak’s blankets will be available for purchase until stocks last, with sale announcements made via its social media account and mailing list.

The founders said they will continue to consult businesses of all sizes about circularity in action through local councils and corporate agencies.

“We’re delivering keynotes, masterclasses and mentoring via educational institutions, and pursuing further education ourselves to continue our work at a systems-level,” they added.