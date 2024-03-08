Ethical fashion label Arnsdorf closes

Ethical fashion label Arnsdorf has announced it will close down and has commenced a sale with markdowns to run out its inventory.

“Personally, I feel like there is still so much to do, explore, and experience for me to live fully aligned with my highest potential,” Arnsdorf founder and designer Jade Sarita Arnott said in an Instagram post.

“My energy is being directed to other places and it’s time to make space in my life for this.”

Arnott founded Arnsdorf in 2006 and established a following across Australia, North America, and Europe.

Arnott temporarily closed the company in 2012 and relaunched it in 2016.