Alice Springs’ largest shopping centre set for revamp

The Yeperenye Shopping Centre in Alice Springs, Northern Territory is looking for new fashion and food retail tenants for a major development project.

The shopping centre is developing sites for two new drive-through quick service restaurants, a 1000sqm rooftop for hotel or dining, a 1500sqm mini major store space, a 170sqm casual dining provision with outdoor covered seating, a food court and a 240sqm fashion and apparel store location.

In addition, a new five-storey car park is also being developed, with a capacity of 325 vehicles.

“It’s rare for these types of venues to become available and, coupled with an ongoing revitalisation of the centre, the new venues will take Alice Springs into a new era of modernity and retail convenience,” Yeperenye MD Owen Cole said.

Currently, the shopping centre is home to Woolworths supermarket and 50 stores including national branded retailers and attracts 4.7 million customer visits per year. It is the largest shopping centre in central Australia.

The submission of expressions of interest will close on April 30.