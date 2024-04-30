BusinessStrategy

Salvos opens 400th store, 25 more planned this year

(Source: Salvos Stores/Facebook)
By Celene Ignacio

Salvos Stores, The Salvation Army’s retail arm, will open its 400th shop on High Street in Melbourne’s Northcote.

The store is the Christian charity’s 11th to open this year and Salvos said it plans to add another 25 by the end of the year.

Salvo Stores sell pre-loved items at affordable prices, raising more than $44 million last year to support The Salvation Army’s network of more than 2000 community programs and services nationwide.

“As we continue to expand our network across the country, we trust we can continue to offer local communities a great place to shop, donate and connect, all while making a difference to people and the planet,” said Matt Davis, national director at Salvos Stores.

Salvos Stores claims its program has helped divert more than 42 million items from landfill, translating to a reduction of 583,800 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, last year alone.

