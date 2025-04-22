BusinessStrategy

The rise and rise of Little Treat Culture and what it means for brands

Choc Bites
By Eliana Glover
In a world where adulting feels like a never-ending to-do list, Little Treat Culture is a snack-sized coping mechanism. It’s the art of justifying a $6 matcha latte because you got to work on time or treating yourself to a lunchtime cookie because, hey, you survived another Teams meeting. These tiny indulgences won’t fix your inbox or pay the mortgage, but they do make the daily grind a little bit sweeter. Welcome to a world where every small splurge is a victory lap. Why Gen Z and Millennia

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay