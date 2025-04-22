The rise and rise of Little Treat Culture and what it means for brands

nials can’t get enough For Gen Z and Millennials, Little Treat Culture is the ultimate trifecta: self-expression, self-care and instant gratification all rolled into one delicious little bite-sized morsel. Raised in an era of economic uncertainty and nonstop social scrolling, this generation learned early on that happiness doesn’t have to come with a big price tag. Little treats offer a budget-friendly way to take control of your day, celebrate small victories, and infuse mundane moments with a pop of joy. Social media takes this trend to the next level, with both TikTok and Instagram flooded with treat culture content. What started as short clips of people treating themselves to iced coffees or fancy pastries ‘just because’ has evolved into a full-blown self-care movement. Influencers are leading the charge, sharing everything from treat hauls to spontaneous trips to the bookstore, often with captions that remind followers to celebrate small wins. For Gen Z and Millennials, it’s more than just a trend, it’s a playful, feelgood way to prioritise mental health and add a little sparkle to the everyday grind. A perfectly curated snack shot isn’t just Instagram-worthy, it’s a badge of honour, in the self-care movement. The lipstick effect 2.0 The idea behind Little Treat Culture is nothing new. In fact, it holds a number of similarities with “The Lipstick Effect”, coined by Estée Lauder’s Leonard Lauder. Rooted in economic downturns, the lipstick effect suggests that people gravitate toward affordable luxuries (like a bold red lip) to boost their mood without breaking the bank. Little Treat Culture takes that same energy and applies it to everything from bite-sized chocolate-covered fruit to magazines. Deloitte research shows that shoppers are a lot more likely to say their “recent splurge purchase” was food or drink than personal care, demonstrating that when the world feels a little too chaotic, Little Treat Culture says “You may not be able to control the economy, but you can control your snack game.” While Little Treat Culture has often been marketed toward women, the same Deloitte study found men are increasingly embracing the movement and now make up 57 per cent of the global splurges in food and beverage, while spending 60 per cent more than women. Whether it’s a craft beer after work, a high-end protein bar, or a fancy cup of single-origin coffee, men are finding their own forms of small indulgences. How food brands are tapping in Food brands have been quick to embrace this cultural shift, crafting products that promote indulgence but are still bite-sized enough to feel guilt-free. Say goodbye to family packs and hello to single-serve desserts and handbag-friendly snack packs. At Goodness Kitchen, we spotted this trend early on and it became a key driver behind our latest product innovation, Choc Bites. From the get-go, our goal was to create a great-tasting snack that could act as the perfect pick me up throughout the day, sans the guilt. We focused on delivering eye-catching packaging, quality ingredients and a taste combination that few could argue with – fruit meets chocolate. The result? A product that hits the sweet spot between indulgence and guilt-free snacking. As brands realise that Little Treat Culture is here to stay, we’re seeing more and more products and campaigns that hero the message of the small indulgence. One of my favourite examples has to be the US$19 Hailey Bieber Strawberry Skin Glaze Smoothie from the high-end grocery store Erewhon in Los Angeles. It’s a great example of a brand leveraging Little Treat Culture and social-media influence to drive food traffic and sales. Closer to home, we can see premium ice cream brands churning out mini tubs, artisanal bakeries launching limited-edition pastries, and even fast-food joints offering fancier coffee drinks and ‘elevated’ menu items. Promotional strategies within FMCG have also evolved to better target Little Treat Culture. We’re seeing a move away from everyday low prices and a return to high-low promotional plays that encourage impulse buys and better align with price-sensitive shoppers hunting for a way to treat themselves on a budget. Australia’s take Australia’s obsession with coffee culture naturally intersects with Little Treat Culture. Whether it’s an A$7 oat milk flat white from your favourite Melbourne cafe or a freshly baked Anzac biscuit from a boutique bakery, Australians have a knack for turning small indulgences into everyday rituals. The rise of premium iced coffees, nitro brews and matcha is another sign of how Aussies are embracing this trend. Cafes are redefining what it means to grab a coffee and a little pastry, offering premium options that feel like a treat without straying too far from the budget. Snacking culture is also evolving. From gourmet protein balls to single-serve dark chocolate bars, Australian consumers are spoilt for choice when it comes to bite-sized indulgences. The rise of boutique snack brands demonstrates the growing demand for treats that feel both luxurious and aligned with health-conscious lifestyles. Even supermarket shelves are seeing a transformation, with traditional products like Arnott’s Tim Tams biscuits offering premium, limited-edition and deluxe flavours such as Café Latte, Decadent Triple Choc and Salted Caramel Brownie, which cater to this ‘treat yourself’ mindset. The future of little treat culture Little Treat Culture isn’t just a fleeting trend; it’s a reflection of how consumers are prioritising self-care in a fast-paced world. In an era when stress levels are high and attention spans are short, small indulgences serve as tiny pockets of joy that help us push through. For brands, this is an opportunity to innovate, offering products that resonate with consumers on an emotional level while meeting their needs for convenience and quality. At Goodness Kitchen, we’re excited to continue exploring the intersection of indulgence and wellness. Whether it’s through our Choc Bites or future product launches, our mission is to create moments of joy that fit seamlessly into our customers’ lives. Because in a world full of deadlines and never-ending responsibilities, sometimes a little treat is all you need to feel human again. Eliana Glover is the founder of Goodness Kitchen and the innovative force behind Choc Bites.