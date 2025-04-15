SectorsOpenings & closings

US sleep brand Bedgear launches in Australia with Sydney flagship

Bedgear products
The launch is supported by a partnership with Ironman Australia. (Source: Bedgear/Facebook)
By Irene Dong

US-based performance sleep brand Bedgear is expanding into Australia with its flagship store at Warringah Mall in Sydney’s Brookvale and a national rollout through Snooze.

The store, supported by a partnership with Ironman Australia, offers products featuring temperature-regulating materials such as moisture-wicking Dri-Tec and cooling Ver-Tex layers. They are designed to promote uninterrupted sleep using innovative airflow and fabric technologies.

“Our success in the US and other global markets comes from rejecting the ‘one-size-fits-all’ myth,” said founder and CEO Eugene Alletto. 

“Over 250,000 Australians are already using our products because they see sleep performance as essential to overall health.”

Founded in 2009, Bedgear is stocked in more than 8000 retail locations across 35+ countries. The brand is known for revolutionising the traditional bedding market with its fit-based, breathable sleep products, which are backed by more than 280 patents.

