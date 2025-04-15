How retailers can make Mother’s Day about more than flowers and chocolates

y in Australia began in 1924 with Janet Heyden, a Sydney resident who identified the struggles of elderly women living at the Newington State home for women. Moved by their loneliness and lack of family support, Heyden embarked on a mission to bring joy to these forgotten mothers by organising a community-driven gift drive. Her initiative quickly gained traction, leading to the widespread adoption of Mother’s Day across the country. The concept was not entirely Australian in origin. In the US, Anna Jarvis had already begun advocating for a national day to honour mothers, inspired by her own late mother. In 1908, the first Mother’s Day celebration was held in the US, and the event was officially recognised as a national holiday in 1914. Australia eventually aligned its celebration with the American date – the second Sunday in May – solidifying its place in global tradition. Over time, Mother’s Day grew into a significant national event, typically involving the exchange of gifts and family gatherings. Its commercialisation accelerated in the mid-20th century, as companies realised the profit potential of the sentimental occasion. Mother’s Day participation in Australia and around the world Mother’s Day in Australia has high levels of participation. In 2024, about 63 per cent of Australians planned to buy a gift for Mother’s Day, with an average spend of $82 a person. Many chose to celebrate by dining out, with 20 per cent of Australians opting for a meal with mum at a café or restaurant, while 35 per cent preferred to cook a special meal at home. Spending has steadily increased, with the total national expenditure for Mother’s Day in Australia expected to reach nearly $1 billion in 2024. However, the financial pressures of rising living costs have also influenced participation trends, leading some consumers to opt for more budget-friendly or experience-based gifts. In comparison, Mother’s Day in the US is a larger celebration, with 84 per cent of adults partaking in the occasion and spending an average of US$274 a person, culminating in a staggering US$35.7 billion in total expenditure. In the UK, Mother’s Day, known as ‘Mothering Sunday’, ranks as one of the country’s top five holidays and carries a strong historical and religious connection. In Latin America, Mother’s Day celebrations tend to be more vibrant, featuring lively gatherings, music and communal festivities. The evolution of what is a ‘mum’, and changing celebrations In Australia, the traditional elements of Mother’s Day remain strong. Many households begin the day with the time-honoured tradition of breakfast in bed, prepared by children eager to surprise their mothers with a thoughtful start to the day. Flowers, particularly chrysanthemums, continue to be the gift of choice, with their affectionate nickname ‘mums’ making them a symbolic favourite. (In comparison, the traditional Mother’s Day flower in the US is the carnation). Chocolates, perfumes and handmade gifts are also widely exchanged, reinforcing the personal nature of the day. Lunch and dinner outings are another staple, with restaurants receiving a surge in bookings as families come together to celebrate. Schools and community groups further contribute to the occasion, with fundraising initiatives and Mother’s Day stalls offering small yet meaningful tokens of appreciation. So far, so obvious. But the way Mother’s Day is celebrated is shifting. Increasingly, Australian mothers are showing a preference for experiences over material gifts. In 2024, 51 per cent of surveyed mothers expressed a desire for experiential gifts such as spa days, travel, or unique outings, an increase from previous years. Social media has also influenced modern celebrations, with many Australians now opting to honour their mothers with digital tributes, video messages, or online dedications. Beyond biological mothers, the definition of ‘mum’ is expanding to include stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers, and even single fathers who fulfil maternal roles. For stepmothers, personalised gifts such as engraved jewellery or framed photographs help acknowledge the unique nature of their relationship with their children. Grandmothers, meanwhile, may receive comfort-oriented or sentimental gifts like tea sets, blankets and photo books. Foster mothers and guardians may be recognised with handwritten letters or shared experiences, emphasising gratitude for their nurturing roles. Similarly, single fathers who take on both parental roles are increasingly recognised with gifts that acknowledge their dual responsibilities, such as ‘World’s best parent’ mugs. And two-mum households are seeing greater inclusivity in commercial offerings as well, with brands developing products and experiences that celebrate both mums equally. Leveraging Mother’s Day: beyond flowers and chocolates For brands and retailers, Mother’s Day represents one of the more powerful occasions of the year to engage with shoppers in meaningful ways. Personalisation continues its upward trend trajectory, with shoppers increasingly drawn to customisable gifts such as engraved jewellery, personalised skincare sets, and DIY craft kits that add an extra layer of sentimentality. Customisable gift and subscription boxes are also growing in popularity, allowing consumers to curate presents tailored to specific maternal figures. Marketing strategies are shifting to reflect diversifying family structures. Brands that move beyond the traditional ‘for Mum’ messaging and embrace inclusivity – acknowledging blended families, single-parent households, and LGBTQI+ families – stand to resonate more deeply with shoppers. Representation in advertising, product offerings, and brand messaging is required to ensure that no maternal figure feels excluded from the celebration. The types of gifts being purchased have also expanded. While flowers, chocolates and jewellery remain perennial favourites, there has been a notable rise in the popularity of experiential gifts. Travel vouchers, spa and wellness packages, and exclusive dining experiences are increasingly sought after, reflecting the shift towards memorable, non-material celebrations. Health and wellbeing gifts, including organic skincare, fitness memberships, and relaxation kits, which appeal to shoppers who want to support their maternal figure’s self-care routines, are also gaining traction. As are technology-driven gifts such as wearables, smart home gadgets and digital subscriptions. In this sense, Mother’s Day is beginning to look a lot like Christmas. To maximise the Mother’s Day sales period, brands and retailers can implement strategic promotions such as limited-edition packaging, bundled cross-category discounts and partnerships, and early-bird deals. Digital engagement is becoming a key driver of success. Opportunities include emotional re-tellings of the stories of real-life maternal figures, user-generated content in which people can share stories about their maternal figures and run competitions, and live shopping events such as Instagram or Facebook live gift guides to help create buzz in the lead-up to the occasion. Social-media platforms provide an ideal space for brands to interact with shoppers, fostering community-driven campaigns that celebrate the many forms of motherhood. As sustainability and ethical consumerism gain momentum, many shoppers look for gifts that align with their values. Partnering with charities that support single mothers, breast cancer research, or maternal welfare programs, such as those addressing homelessness and domestic violence, allows brands to contribute to social good while enhancing consumer engagement. Eco-friendly packaging and ethically sourced products further appeal to conscious shoppers looking for sustainable ways to celebrate the day. Final thoughts Mother’s Day continues to be a cultural and commercial event in Australia. As traditions evolve and the definition of motherhood broadens, brands and retailers have an opportunity to connect with consumers in more inclusive and thoughtful ways. Whether through personalised gifting, experience-driven celebrations, or ethical product offerings, companies that adapt to these changing dynamics will not only drive sales but also create meaningful moments that resonate with both shoppers and end consumers on an emotional level.