Poolwerx founder John O’Brien steps away as company enters ‘next chapter’

Poolwerx founder and executive director John O’Brien will transition to a non-executive director role with a growth and strategic capacity.

In his new role, O’Brien will provide ongoing oversight, guidance, and continuity to ensure the brand continues its successful trajectory, while ensuring the company’s vision and values remain people and future-focused.

Steve Greenbaum has been appointed as global executive director, taking charge of global expansion and operational experience of the business.

“This transition marks an exciting new chapter, not just for me personally, but for the Poolwerx business globally,” said O’Brien.

“I’m honoured to pass the ball to a trusted friend in life and business, Steve Greenbaum, whose experience and leadership will be instrumental in driving continued growth. I remain deeply committed to our people and our purpose, and I look forward to refocusing my role to focus on growth and stepping from the field into the coaches box,” he added.

O’Brien founded Poolwerx in 1992 and had been the company’s CEO until mid-2022, when he became executive director.

Greenbaum has been a non-executive director for the past nine months. He founded PostNet International Franchise Corporation and went on to lead Best Life Brands before launching Full Contact Franchising.

Nic Brill will continue in his role as CEO of Poolwerx ANZ, providing ongoing leadership for the Australian and New Zealand business.

Poolwerx operates a franchise network in pool and spa maintenance, providing water testing, cleaning, maintenance, repairs, equipment installation, and water balancing services for residential and commercial clients. The company has grown to 185 retail stores, over 700 service vehicles, and operates across more than 350 territories.