The Warehouse Group announces Mark Stirton as new CEO

Image of Mark Stirton.
Currently CFO of the group, Stirton will assume the role of CEO from this August. (Source: LinkedIn)
By Darshana Gupta

The Warehouse Group has announced that its current group CFO Mark Stirton will assume the role of group CEO from August 1. 

Prior to working with The Warehouse Group, Stirton was the CFO at Mr Price Group, one of South Africa’s largest retailers, known for its large-scale operations with over 3000 stores. 

“After a comprehensive search, we are delighted that Mark has accepted the Group CEO position,” said Warehouse Group chair Dame Joan Withers.

“Mark’s understanding of TWG, his energy, drive to modernise, extensive retail experience and proven ability to deliver on the execution of strategy make him the ideal leader to accelerate the improvement program that we have underway.”

Current CEO John Journee will continue as interim CEO and executive director until August, after which he will return to the company’s board as a non-executive director but will not be considered an independent director for the following year due to his time as interim group CEO.

As CEO, Journee implemented changes to the organisation’s operating model, strategy and cost structure.

