BusinessSustainability

How The Iconic is future-proofing its business for the circular fashion economy

“More ways to shop the labels they love”. Credit: Georgina Egan.
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
The Iconic has partnered with Cirkular to stock a  curated selection of pre-loved women’s fashion including designer labels such as Jacquemus, Zimmermann, Anna Quan, The Frankie Shop, Viktoria & Woods, Scanlan Theodore, Christopher Esber, Ganni and Alemais. With the addition of Cirkular, The Iconic will expand its offering to include pre-loved garments from the same brands it sells new – something it sees as an opportunity. “Offering both new-season and pre-loved garments from the

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sports & adventure

Asics eyes record profit after strong first half

Sean Cao
Financial

Affordable fashion sales surge online, despite consumer spending slowdown

Sean Cao
Strategy

Leica opens its largest store globally in Melbourne CBD

Celene Ignacio
Regulatory

Oodie fined $100,000 for failing to put warning labels on kids products

Sean Cao
Marketing IR Pro

The secret design formula for turning boring products into killer brands

Shanthi Murugan
Strategy

Knobby founder talks e-commerce trends and global expansion

Heather McIlvaine
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay