How The Iconic is future-proofing its business for the circular fashion economy

om the same brands gives our customers even more ways to shop the labels they love,” Gayle Burchell, chief commercial and sustainability officer at The Iconic, told Inside Retail. “Whether they’re looking for the latest arrivals or special pieces from a past collection, we’re able to cater to different price points and occasions all in one place,” she added. This is not The Iconic’s first foray into resale; it already has ongoing partnerships with luxury fashion marketplace Azura Runway and vintage streetwear and sneaker platform The Real Deal. However, it reveals that The Iconic is betting on a circular future for the fashion industry. “This approach also supports our sustainability goals by extending the lifecycle of garments,” stated Burchell. “By integrating pre-loved items into our platform, we’re encouraging our customers to think about their wardrobe differently, and make thoughtful fashion choices without having to compromise on style or their favourite brands,” she continued. Circular-fashion buccaneers The co-founder of Cirkular, Marnie Dibden Cate, told Inside Retail that she sees the growing number of resale players on the market as a positive. “At Cirkular, we don’t view ourselves as competing within the resale space; instead, we see strength in the growth of the circular fashion ecosystem,” Cate said. “The more businesses champion resale, rental or repair, the better it is for the industry and the planet,” she added. Still, Cirkular aims to set itself apart from other resale platforms with its exclusive consigners who source a selection of premium pieces, which are then styled and photographed to create a seamless, editorial-style shopping experience. It is this premium and curated selection of local and international designer labels that led The Iconic to select Cirkular as the right circular fashion partner. “The launch of Cirkular has also enhanced our customer experience by giving shoppers even more choice, with access to a wider range of fashion options from highly sought-after brands,” Burchell said. “Ultimately, this collaboration not only expands our pre-loved fashion offerings, but also reinforces our shared vision of promoting conscious consumption and circularity in the fashion industry,” she continued. Trend-setting and leading The Iconic is betting on the future of circular fashion, and it has been analysing consumer trends to back its investment. “We continue to scale our involvement in the circular fashion economy, informed by what we’re hearing and seeing from our customers and the industry more broadly,” Burchell shared. “We’re also closely tracking industry trends, which show a rise in circular business models, reflecting a collective move towards sustainability and resource efficiency,” she continued. “By expanding our pre-loved offering with the launch of Cirkular, we’re responding to both our customers’ and the industry’s evolving expectations.” As Australia and New Zealand’s leading fashion and lifestyle platform, The Iconic recognises its responsibility to drive positive change in the industry by ensuring it operates at a high standard across all areas of its business. “Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond meeting current expectations; it’s about future-proofing our business,” Burchell concluded. “By working to embed sustainable practices into everything we do, we’re building long-term resilience and staying true to our purpose of creating a better way for people to shop, where fashion, convenience, and sustainability go hand in hand.”