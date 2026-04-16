BusinessStrategy

How Meshki is winning over Americans with SEO and storytelling

Several female models on a boat wearing all-white Meshki ensembles.
“For us now it’s about storytelling, participation and bringing our community into the brand.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
A growing collection of Australian apparel and lifestyle brands are gaining attention on the international retail scene, especially in the United States. For some brands, such as the suncare company Ultra Violette, American shoppers are drawn to the specialized knowledge that Aussie companies have compared to their US counterparts. It’s a well-known fact that, in addition to the country’s penchant for surfing, there’s a strong need to wear sunscreen and other protective gear to shield agai

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