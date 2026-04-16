How Meshki is winning over Americans with SEO and storytelling

eld against the country’s intense sun and harsh UV rays, which has given Australian-founded suncare brands a credibility factor unlike that of most other countries. Other brands, like Cotton On and Silk Laundry, sit on opposite ends of the pricing spectrum. Yet, they share an Australian “cool girl” aesthetic – beachy, care-free, and minimalistically chic. This style appeals to often overworked American shoppers. Nick Gray, founder of the Australian-based retail consultant agency I Got You, noted that the local brands that are succeeding in the US are tapping into a “unique intersection of quality, lifestyle and authenticity that clearly resonates with the American consumer”. Brands like July, Status Anxiety and Silk Laundry are reinterpreting how retail is done rather than reinventing the wheel. “They blend Australians’ laid-back yet sophisticated aesthetic with a commitment to sustainability and craftsmanship. It’s this distinctly Australian approach to design that offers an appealing alternative to what’s often found in the American retail landscape,” he said. One Australian brand that has been especially appealing to American shoppers as of late is the e-commerce-focused brand Meshki. What is Meshki? For those unfamiliar, Meshki (which means black in Farsi) is an apparel and lifestyle brand. It has swept the e-commerce world with its wide array of feminine ensembles for any occasion. These range from date nights to bachelorette parties. Founded by two former students of the University of New South Wales, Natalie Khoei and Shadi Kord, the business started as an accessories-focused side hustle in 2013, with the co-founders investing $200 each. Three years later, Meshki launched its first in-house collection, and today the brand’s inventory ranges from activewear to swimwear to accessories, and it ships to over 190 countries worldwide. For the 2024/2025 financial year, the brand reported revenue of AUD $183 million (approximately $131 million), up from AUD $121 million (approximately $87 million) in the prior year. Part of the brand’s virality, particularly in the US market, can be attributed to its extended celebrity fanbase, which includes names like Kylie Jenner, Hailey Bieber and, more recently, Taylor Swift. This year, the brand took a major step in expanding in the American retail market by launching its first NYFW showroom, followed by a two-day Los Angeles event that coincided with the expansion of its bridal and occasionwear lines. How Meshki stands out in the hypercompetitive US apparel scene From American players like Reformation to British competitors like House of CB, there is no shortage of occasionwear brands available to US consumers. However, there are a few key distinctions that help this Australian brand stand out among a sea of local and international competitors vying for the American consumer’s wallet: social media engagement, community, storytelling and SEO. With over four million followers on Instagram alone, Meshki’s social media presence is undeniable. Its use of influencer and user-generated content is effective. Yet, celebrity outfit sightings and social media metrics do not fully explain e-commerce sales. Engagement and storytelling – on camera and behind the scenes – lock in the shopper’s focus. Courtney Judd, Meshki’s head of brand, said, “Those early moments where we were seen on celebrities like Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber certainly created awareness, but what drove growth was consistency. Our pieces were worn organically over time, building familiarity and trust, while our agile digital-first model enabled a seamless path from discovery to purchase. “We really approach social as a space to connect, not just sell. Social media has been part of our journey from the start; our founders really used it to kick-start their business as a source of inspiration, discovery and connection. For us now it’s about storytelling, participation and bringing our community into the brand, whether through content, conversations or shared moments that feel personal and culturally relevant to our global audience.” Let’s also not forget the power of optimised search engine optimisation (SEO). Meshki stays ahead by using real-time shopping data in its dedicated “Trending” section. This page highlights bestsellers, viral pieces, and must-have styles, making it efficient for shoppers to discover the latest looks. Another way that Meshki excels in SEO is through the investment and implementation of blog content, which began in 2023, ahead of other apparel and lifestyle brands that have only recently been investing in similar content. The blog posts cover pop culture shows, like Hulu’s hit Love Story. They also feature interviews with it-girls, from influencers to race car drivers. This helps the brand expand beyond product-centred searches, capture informational traffic, and strengthen its brand authority. By targeting question- or topic-based queries, Meshki can also attract the attention of pre-purchase shoppers and gradually convert them into customers. Meshki’s future in the US retail scene For now, Judd stated that Meshki is less focused on building its physical retail presence in the US market and more on continuing to build experiential brand moments, events and showrooms that allow customers to engage with the brand in a more immersive and personal way. “We’re constantly listening and learning from our customers and would love to have more physical touchpoints in the future,” said Judd. “Our ambition is to build a legacy fashion brand, continuing to elevate the standard for how fashion can balance accessibility and quality. We aim to empower women through meaningful storytelling, inspiring confidence and joy through fashion, while showing up on a global stage.” Further reading: “I joke that I was (and still am) winging it”: Meshki’s Damien Park-Neilson