BusinessWorkforce

Sourcing, distribution, operations: Where Myer Group is looking to cut costs

Image of Myer logo outside store.
“You can’t cut costs to profit.” (Source: Bigstock)
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
After announcing a $211.2 million statutory loss for FY25, Myer Group’s executive chair Olivia Wirth unveiled a three-point “value creation program” designed to drive down costs and unlock growth in a challenging retail environment. The program is centered on direct sourcing, simplified distribution and operational efficiencies, reflecting a calculated approach to enhancing productivity over the medium term. Brian Walker, founder and CEO of the Retail Doctor Group, suggested th

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Sustainability

Pandora commits to 100 per cent recycled gold, silver jewellery

Celene Ignacio
Financial

Rate hold ‘cold comfort’ for retailers

Celene Ignacio
Bentley launches luggage collection inspired by GT vehicles
Luxury

Bentley launches luggage collection inspired by GT vehicles

Kaycee Enerva
Strategy IR Pro

Why Mocka is betting on kids furniture as its next major growth category

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Strategy IR Pro

“I vowed never to have a brand after Triangl”: Meet Erin Deering’s new label

Tamera Francis
Sports & adventure

KMD Brands into the red after all brands suffer falling sales

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay