BusinessStrategy

“I vowed never to have a brand after Triangl”: Meet Erin Deering’s new label

A peak of Deering categories to come, Creative by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi
A peak of Deering categories to come, Creative by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi
A peak of Deering categories to come, Creative by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi
A peak of Deering categories to come, Creative by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi
Deering 1.0 drop, Creative by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi
Deering 1.0 drop, Creative by Daphne Nguyen and Bruna Volpi
By Tamera Francis
After vowing never to have a brand after co-founding the swimwear empire Triangl, Erin Deering couldn’t help but take a small passion project and turn it into what could be Melbourne’s next fashion darling. Deering is a unisex fashion brand that dropped this month with its 1.0 collection. And if that’s not enough, the entrepreneur is running for Deputy Lord Mayor of Melbourne with a vision to ‘make council chic again’. Here, Deering gave Inside Retail the scoop on the categories that t

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay