CareersLeadership

Inside the family business behind 90 years of Ella Baché

Pippa Hallas
The third-generation leader talks to Inside FMCG about carrying a 90-year-old brand. (Source: Supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
At Ella Baché, a sense of generational continuity sits contrary to a beauty industry evolving rapidly as it keeps up the pace with social media and the promise of instant results. The beauty brand and spa, founded in 1936, carries a different cadence, built on skin health, clinical discipline and relationships that stretch across generations. Inside FMCG spoke to CEO and great-niece of the titular Ella Baché, Pippa Hallas, about stepping into that inheritance and carrying it forward. In this c

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