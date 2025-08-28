Beacon Lighting Group posts record sales, sees growth in China

Beacon Lighting Group has reported record sales for the fiscal year, increasing 1.8 per cent to $328.9 million.

The company’s gross profit rose 2 per cent to $227.2 million, while its gross profit margin increased slightly from 69 per cent to 69.1 per cent year-on-year.

The brand’s EBITDA was reported at $87 million, a 0.7 per cent increase, while its net profit after tax saw a decline of 2.4 per cent to $29.4 million.

Beacon Lighting Group, with 17 different website domains, saw online retail sales increase by 11 per cent and online trade sales by 29.3 per cent.

Beacon International saw double-digit sales increases in Hong Kong and Europe, while its US sales declined. In China, the group’s sales increased 72.3 per cent through the Tmall Global sales channel.

The group’s total trade sales exceeded $125 million, keeping it on track to reach its target of trade sales accounting for 50 per cent of turnover – including store, commercial, Masson for Light, and custom lighting – by FY28.

Beacon Lighting Group opened new stores in Port Stephens, Shepperton, Chatswood, and Ballina, ending the fiscal year with 127 company-owned stores and two franchised outlets.

The company designed and developed 558 new products in addition to its core range of 3500 products.