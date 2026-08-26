CareersLeadership

Behind Deborah Ku’s 20-year pursuit of Chick-fil-A

Deborah Ku from Chick-fil-A
Inside Retail sat down with Deborah Ku to talk about the two decades chasing the brand. (Source: Chick-fil-A)
By Tong Van
Long before Chick-fil-A had any plans for Asia, Deborah Ku’s father was writing to the American fried chicken chain, asking if it would consider coming to Singapore. The family opened its own restaurant after he lost his corporate job. Whenever business hit a rough patch, he would return to the same refrain: ‘If only Chick-fil-A would come.’ The replies were always gracious, and always the same: no plans for Singapore. That impossible dream now has an address and an opening date. Chick-fil

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