Behind Deborah Ku’s 20-year pursuit of Chick-fil-A

-fil-A Millenia Walk opened on July 30. It’s the brand’s second restaurant in Singapore and part of a US$75 million investment in Asia over the next decade. Ku, who has spent 23 years in F&B, was selected as the owner-operator from a reported field of more than 900 applicants, after 11 interviews spread across nearly two years, during which she ran the family business, raised two young sons and gave birth to her third child. Inside Retail sat down with Ku to talk about the two decades chasing the brand, the lessons of a near-empty buffet line and why she believes taking care of people is the most practical answer to Singapore’s labour crunch. Inside Retail: The idea of bringing Chick-fil-A to Singapore began with your father. How did the story start? Deborah Ku: Twenty-three years ago, my dad lost his corporate job. I come from a big family, and through a series of miracles, we managed to start a restaurant. So I’m very familiar with what it takes to build a restaurant from the ground up, from building a loyal customer base and connecting with customers to making sure they keep coming back. During some of those difficult periods, my dad would often talk about this amazing American restaurant called Chick-fil-A. They close on Sundays because they care about their team members. They understand that F&B can be very demanding, so they give people a day to rest, spend time with family, and worship if they choose. One day he said, ‘Why don’t we write to them and ask if they’d like to come to Singapore?’ So we did. Back then, Chick-fil-A operated only in the US, and they replied very graciously: ‘Thank you so much, but we have no plans to come to Singapore.’ We thought that was the end of it. But whenever we faced another difficult period, my dad would say, ‘If only Chick-fil-A would come.’ And we’d write again. Over the years, they’d always reply that they were expanding into places like Canada or Puerto Rico instead. We’d think, ‘Singapore is halfway across the world. It’ll never happen.’ And to be honest, it was really my dad’s dream more than mine. IR: When did it become yours? DK: During Covid-19, when things became very difficult and I was driving around making deliveries, like many restaurant owners were, I started listening to leadership podcasts, trying to find a way through the economic challenges we were facing. I came across several featuring former Chick-fil-A leaders, and the way they spoke about the company was remarkable. They explained that the purpose of the business wasn’t simply to make profits, but to make an impact and give back to society. You see that in the way their owner- operators serve their communities. Even in Singapore, before earning anything, each new restaurant donates S$25,000 to The Food Bank Singapore. That’s simply part of who they are. They also talked about how many careers can be soul-sucking but they described Chick-fil-A as soul-breathing, because it believes so deeply in treating people with dignity, honour and respect. A lot of organisations talk about servant leadership. It’s easy to say until someone treats you like they’re a servant. I was reading online forums, and one story really stayed with me. During a restaurant’s grand opening, the CEO noticed the rubbish bin was overflowing. Instead of asking someone else to empty it, he did it himself. I remember thinking, ‘This is an amazing company. If I ever had to work for a company, this would be the one.’ That’s when my dad’s dream slowly became my own. IR: Chick-fil-A never announced it was recruiting in Singapore. How did you even apply? DK: One day, one of our local news outlets, Mothership, reported that someone had spotted a Chick-fil-A cup at Funan Mall. I’d convinced myself they were never coming but suddenly they were already here. I thought they’d probably already chosen their owner-operator and it was too late. But I decided to try anyway. I searched everywhere for a way to apply. I checked the website and social media, but there was nothing. Eventually, I found some corporate employees on LinkedIn, and a few of them had contact details listed. That’s how I managed to send in my application. Two years and 11 interviews later, here I am. IR: There are so many fast-food chains in the world. Why was Chick-fil-A the one – for you and for the Singapore market? DK: Chick-fil-A is willing to give a local person the opportunity to become an owner-operator. Would I ever have the chance to run a chain of McDonald’s? Unless I were extremely wealthy, probably not. Unlike many franchise systems, where you need significant capital and can own multiple outlets, Chick-fil-A selects one local person to lead each restaurant. You’re there every day. You become the face of the restaurant, build relationships with the community, welcome guests personally, and care for your team. It’s such a special arrangement. The other reason is its commitment to things like closing on Sundays so team members can rest. When you take care of your team, your team takes care of your customers. Lessons from the family restaurant IR: You grew up in your family’s restaurant. What did those uncertain years teach you? DK: One of my earliest memories was simply deciding what we were going to name the restaurant. But there were also very technical questions – how we were going to build the kitchen, the electrical requirements, co-ordinating with all the contractors. It felt incredibly overwhelming. We didn’t have much expertise, but we had the heart. When I compare that with working with Chick- fil-A today, I’m so grateful to have so many experts around me, helping me every step of the way. I also saw that my parents were always very kind to our team members. When you run a restaurant, there’s only so much you can do on your own. Your team members are the ones who make sure the restaurant flourishes. They’re representing you every day and taking care of your customers. At the same time, I saw the realities of being a business owner in Singapore. You have to be a good steward of your finances, managing costs carefully while balancing that with taking care of your people. That sense of stewardship became deeply ingrained in me. IR: Is there a particular memory that has stayed with you? DK: Yes, one I remember very vividly. Our restaurant operated both a buffet and an à la carte menu, and we were located in a business park. One evening, only two customers came in. They both ordered à la carte, but we’d already prepared the entire buffet. Nobody touched it. At the end of the night, we threw away so much food. I remember standing behind the counter thinking, ‘I really hope my parents don’t go bankrupt running this restaurant.’ That experience taught me stewardship, and it taught me to value every customer who walks through the door. Every customer has chosen to walk past many other restaurants to come to yours. So we treat them with respect. We treat them like friends. It also taught me resilience. There will be difficult days and there will be days when business is doing very well. It’s all part of the cycle. IR: The selection process took nearly two years, while you were running a full-time business and raising two young children. And you were expecting your third? DK: The process was so long that I actually became pregnant and gave birth before I found out I’d been selected as an owner-operator. Sometimes, when you finally meet your heroes, you’re disappointed because they don’t live up to what you imagined. But every single person I met at Chick- fil-A throughout that process carried the same spirit of kindness and servant leadership. The more people I met, the more convinced I became that this company was the real deal. IR: How are you feeling now? DK: Incredibly excited. To me, it’s a double miracle. First, out of all the countries in the world, Chick-fil-A chose Singapore as one of its first markets in Asia. The second is that, out of so many applicants, to be selected is something I feel incredibly grateful for. IR: What do you think made them choose you? DK: I think they chose me because I have solid restaurant experience. I know what it takes to set up a restaurant and keep one running, and to build a loyal customer base that keeps coming back. But I also genuinely value Chick-fil-A’s commitment to the community and to taking care of its team members. Hospitality, tailored for Singapore IR: How are you thinking about adapting Chick-fil-A’s hospitality model to local tastes and dining culture? DK: The Chick-fil-A model is really beautiful. What we try to do is make every customer who walks through our doors feel seen, heard and valued for who they are. For me, hospitality is bespoke. It needs to be tailored to each person’s story. Some customers are naturally shy or reserved and may not want much small talk. Others may be feeling lonely and simply want someone to spend a little time talking with them. It’s about observing people, understanding their story, and tailoring your hospitality to touch their hearts in the most meaningful way. IR: Will the restaurant operate exactly like the US stores, or will there be local elements? DK: I’ve visited several Chick-fil-A restaurants in the US, and what I’m aiming for is the same exceptional hospitality and the same great-tasting food – fresh, delicious and consistent. At the same time, we’re going to incorporate little Singaporean touches. We already have the Singapore Chili Sauce. I actually brought a whole bunch of bottles with me to the US during my training and shared them with my class. I became the hero of the class because everyone thought it was delicious. They don’t have it in the US, so we’re a little bit special. The restaurant will also include some local design elements. I don’t want to give too much away, but there will be details that celebrate Singapore while blending naturally with Chick-fil- A’s existing design language. IR: Where do you see the biggest opportunities and challenges for the brand here? DK: We’ve seen a significant number of operators exit the market over the past few years – that’s no secret. Many of the more established businesses took on debt during Covid-19 to survive and take care of their teams, and over time that became very difficult to sustain. Some of the newer players simply didn’t have enough time to build a loyal customer base before they ran out of money. But I think Chick-fil-A is uniquely positioned. It’s already a recognised brand, even though it’s new to Singapore, and it wasn’t operating here during Covid-19, so it didn’t have to shoulder the financial burden of those years. It’s also very well known among younger consumers who have already seen it on social media. Even during job interviews, people often tell me, ‘Oh yes, I’ve seen Chick-fil-A online.’ There’s already a great deal of brand awareness, and I’m very excited about that. IR: What kind of team culture are you hoping to build? DK: A culture centred on servant leadership. Managers and senior leaders aren’t there simply to tell people what to do because they’re in charge. We’re there to serve the people who help make our dreams possible – the people who take care of our customers every day. I also believe strongly in ikigai. Whenever someone comes to work with me, I hope their future will be better because they’ve worked with me, whether they stay for a short time or build a long career. I want to understand what each person loves doing, what they’re naturally good at, what the world needs, and what they can build a career around. For example, I recently interviewed someone whose passion is floristry. Well, we have flowers in the restaurant – we can work with that. I want to see people for who they are and help them move closer to where they want to go. IR: Singapore’s F&B industry is facing an ongoing labour shortage. How does that people-first focus become a practical advantage? DK: There’s an old saying: People don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. As a business owner, you genuinely have to connect with people. When you do, people are naturally drawn to your organisation. Even if you can’t offer the kind of salaries technology companies can, if you genuinely care for your team, they’ll be loyal to you – and in return, they’ll take care of you and your business. It goes both ways. I also believe there are many people who still have so much to contribute. Singapore’s labour market is challenging, but there are many senior members of society who are healthy, energetic and full of life, with a wealth of experience to share. Whenever they approach me about joining the team, I’m always happy to consider them, because they’re mature, responsible and bring tremendous value. IR: Will there be a formal training programme before opening? DK: A big part of it is orientation – helping new team members understand our culture, because that shapes the way we treat our customers. We’ll also do menu tastings, so everyone experiences the food themselves. We’ve actually launched a new range of frosted beverages – Frosted Lemonade and Frosted Coffee. When I tried the Frosted Lemonade for the first time in the US, I thought, ‘Wow, I’ve never had a drink like this before.’ We’ll also have trainers from the US working alongside our team to ensure quality and consistency meet Chick-fil-A’s standards, and before we officially open, we’ll run practice sessions to make sure everything – from the food to the service – is exactly where it needs to be. IR: You’re stepping into one of the toughest F&B environments Singapore has seen in nearly two decades. What gave you the conviction to commit now, rather than wait for conditions to improve? DK: It’s true. This is a difficult environment. But every generation faces its own challenges. My grandparents lived through war; compared with that, this isn’t the worst challenge the world has ever seen. There will never be a perfect time to become an entrepreneur. If you wait for the perfect moment, the opportunity will probably have passed you by. When Chick-fil-A finally decided to come to Singapore, I remembered seeing that cup at Funan and thinking they’d probably already chosen someone else. So when the opportunity came, I knew I had to give it everything I had. It was one of those moments when I felt that if I didn’t try my very best, I’d regret it forever. For me, this was the moment to take that leap of faith. IR: Finally, what does success look like in your first year? DK: Success begins with operational excellence. I’ve seen how well Chick-fil-A restaurants are run in the US and I want the food we serve in Singapore to be as good as it possibly can be: consistently fresh, delicious, and of the highest quality. I also want our hospitality to be exceptional. When I look at the first Singapore restaurant and see what my friend Chyn, the owner-operator, has accomplished in making everyone feel genuinely welcome, that’s something I hope to achieve as well. Ultimately, I hope people leave our restaurant saying, ‘I can’t believe that was fast food’, that they feel genuinely cared for, and that the experience felt closer to dining in a full- service restaurant. That’s what success looks like to me. This story first appeared in the August 2026 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.