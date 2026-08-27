BusinessStrategy

How Bogg founder Kim Vaccarella built a $400m business beyond the beach

A female model wearing a grey sweater, jeans and sporting several light tan Bogg bags.
“No one will ever know the brand and products as much as you, so trust your gut.”
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
Bogg began with a problem Kim Vaccarella couldn’t find a product to solve. After watching yet another beach tote fall apart following a family trip to the Jersey Shore, she sketched a more durable alternative made from washable, nonporous EVA foam – the material used in Crocs. Vaccarella had no background in product development or manufacturing. At the time, she was working in commercial real estate and spent nearly a decade building Bogg during nights and weekends before leaving her job in

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Supermarkets IR Pro

Fresh food drives growth as Southeast Asian retailers battle for share

Michael Baker
D&G store
Luxury

Dolce & Gabbana sales edge up to US$2.2 billion, but loss widens substantially

Irene Dong
Image of bedside table lamp in bedroom.
Furniture & homewares

Beacon Lighting Group posts record sales, sees growth in China

Darshana Gupta
Strategy IR Pro

The big business of small accessories: Why bag charms are booming 

Tong Van
Bunnings staff
Hardware

Wesfarmers posts sales and profit growth, announces chairman succession

Sean Cao
A view of the grey stone exterior of the Central Chidlom department store in Bangkok, Thailand.
Shopping centres & malls IR Pro

Central Retail: Even a juggernaut can get the wobbles

Michael Baker
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay