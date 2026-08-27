BusinessOnline marketplaces

Why China’s marketplace giant PDD Holdings is spending beyond the marketplace

a person holding an orange Temu box
PDD stepped up its ecosystem investments in the second quarter. (Source: Pexels)
By Tong Van
Temu’s parent company, PDD Holdings, has missed market estimates after reporting a fall in second-quarter profit on Monday, attributing the drop to the rising competition in China and mounting regulatory pressure overseas.  Yet, PDD shares were up 2.3 per cent in early morning trading in New York. Revenue rose 8 per cent to RMB112.36 billion (US$15.7 billion) in the three months ended June 30, while net income attributable to ordinary shareholders fell 12 per cent to RMB27.2 billion. Wher

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