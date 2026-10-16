Desigual to open first Australian flagship store in Melbourne

Spanish fashion brand Desigual has selected Melbourne to open its Australian flagship store, marking its return to the country’s brick-and-mortar retail scene after more than a decade.

The 87sqm store is set to open in Heirloom Armadale before Christmas through a deal managed by Ruby Koop and Tom Larwill of Colliers.

Founded in 1984 in Barcelona, Desigual is known for its distinctive approach to fashion, combining colour, creativity and bold design across its collections. Its Autumn/Winter 2026 campaign, Born to Disobey, stars model and activist Vivian Jenna Wilson, daughter of Elon Musk.

The brand first entered the Australian market in 2014 with a store in Melbourne through a licensing agreement with Edwards Imports. The store was later closed due to branding constraints and performance issues.

Desigual formed a partnership with online retailer The Iconic in 2021 and has since established a strong online presence in the country. The label launched its spring-summer collection in collaboration with O’Rourke Showroom in 2024.

Colliers said the Heirloom location will be the brand’s only physical retail location in Australia.

Heirloom features approximately 80 metres of High Street frontage, floor-to-ceiling glazing and premium retail spaces integrated beneath a collection of luxury residences. Desigual will join other fashion and lifestyle shops, including activewear brand LSKD, at the site.

Tim O’Rourke, director of O’Rourke Showroom and the Australian and New Zealand distributor for Desigual, said High Street Armadale was a natural choice for the brand’s first brick-and-mortar retail store.

“The location has the right mix of premium fashion, lifestyle and dining operators, so it was an obvious choice when considering where Desigual should return to the Australian market,” he added.