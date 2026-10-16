The many lives of ZIISH and the sisters who refused to give up

e the future some dimensions again. “If you know Sally, once she has an idea she believes in, it is very hard to stop her,” Corbett told Inside Retail. Corbett, then in a senior corporate HR role, began helping her sister around her existing job. Obermeder understood audiences, content and the products women might respond to, and Corbett understood people, the art of negotiation and how organisations functioned. In 2015, a wellness and advice blog became something they were building together, although, resigning meant giving up the reassuring apparatus of a salary and clear career path. “Eventually you have to decide whether you believe in the opportunity enough to take the risk,” Corbett said. From blogs to products The blog soon turned into a brand formally titled “SWIISH” which gave advice and sold fashion, accessories, beauty products and homewares. By 2016 the brand pivoted to wellness and launched its years in the making of Supergreen powder. Corbett found that studying psychology at university and her senior HR work had prepared her for leadership and building an astute team. “As the business grew, building the right team became just as important as building the right products,” she explained. At one point in SWIISH’s growth, the sisters discovered the business could run out of money within three months, with profitable parts masking losses elsewhere. Obermeder recounted the discovery as “Terrifying.” As a remedy, the sisters stopped paying themselves for several months and evaluated the operation line by line, asking which parts produced profit, which contributed cash and which expenses justified themselves. “These are people’s livelihoods, and we didn’t want the impact of the situation to fall on them if we could possibly avoid it,” Obermeder explained. Now, the sisters advice comes in the form of wellness and health products aimed at women. ZIISH’s range spans consumable supplements including greens powders, fibre, collagen and electrolytes, alongside products marketed for joint health and perimenopause and menopause relief. They also have a skincare line. The sisters have found a receptive audience, albeit one with plenty of other tubs to choose from in a beauty market up to its neck in collagen cocktails. In 2023, the Australian Bureau of Statistics found around 44 per cent of adult women had taken a dietary supplement in the previous 24 hours, compared with 30 per cent of men. Women, across most ages, were also more likely to take multivitamin or multimineral supplements. The trademark dilemma Last month, vitamin and supplement company Swisse successfully opposed applications to register the SWIISH name with Australia’s Trade Marks Office, arguing shoppers could confuse the brands, the sisters then chose to rebrand as ZIISH. It meant parting with a name they had spent more than a decade teaching customers to remember. “We didn’t want our attachment to a name, however emotional, to become the thing that held the business back,” Obermeder said. The sisters can laugh about it now, though building the brand gave them plenty to disagree on, difficult decisions to make and financial pressure neither could leave to the other. Though, Corbett says their differences are useful, with each able to see risks and opportunities the other might miss. Their partnership also retains an asset not surprising for sibling relationships. “We laugh… A lot.” As ZIISH grows, Corbett wants to protect the relationship that preceded the website, the products and the retail distribution. “We don’t want to build a business so big or so consuming that we lose the thing that allowed us to build it together in the first place.”