IR ProHealth & beauty

The many lives of ZIISH and the sisters who refused to give up

Sally Obermeder and Maha Corbett
Two sisters, cancer, near bankruptcy and the fight to keep ZIISH alive. (Source: Supplied)
By Tahlia Whitfield
When Sally Obermeder called her sibling with an idea for a wellness website over a decade ago, she was undergoing breast cancer treatment and caring for her newborn baby. Her sister, Maha Corbett, was at first ambivalent. As Obermeder recalled, her response was “Just focus on getting through”. But Obermeder was already thinking about what getting through might allow her to do. Her world had suddenly been contracted to appointments, treatments and days survived – imagining a business gave t

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