City of Sydney plans 20 special entertainment precincts in nightlife boost

The Council of the City of Sydney is planning to create more than 20 special entertainment precincts, in a boost for the nightlife industry that it says would benefit around 5000 businesses.

The plans for the live music and late-night dining zones are open for public consultation until November 26.

City of Sydney said the areas will allow the authority to establish locally tailored sound management and trading hour arrangements in support of the night-time economy.

They would also provide businesses the opportunity to access incentives from the NSW Government, including extended trading hours and licence fee discounts.

“Special entertainment precincts are about supporting the live music, cultural and hospitality venues that make Sydney a global city, while ensuring residents continue to enjoy a high quality of life,” said Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore AO.

“We’ve already heard initial views from residents, businesses, venue operators and performers, and now we’re encouraging everyone to let us know what they think about our detailed plans.”

Following the feedback period, the proposal will go back to the council for final endorsement. City of Sydney said it will be consulting on its separate proposal for King Street Newtown with Inner West Council in early 2027.