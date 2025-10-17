CareersLuxury

Hermes designer Veronique Nichanian to depart after 37 years

Designer Veronique Nichanian attends her Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 collection show
Her last fashion show will be held in January, Hermes said in a statement. (Source: Reuters/Gonzalo Fuentes)
By Mimosa Spencer

Veronique Nichanian, artistic director of menswear styles at Hermes, is departing after 37 years at the brand, Hermes confirmed on Friday.

Her departure comes amid a sector-wide designer overhaul with dozens of high-end fashion brands recruiting new designers, including Matthieu Blazy, 41, at Chanel and Jonathan Anderson, 41, at Dior.

Nichanian, 71, has designed menswear looks for the French label since 1988. Her departure was first reported in French daily newspaper Le Figaro.

Her last fashion show will be held in January, Hermes said in a statement.

The sweeping change in creative direction across the luxury sector has taken place as high-end brands struggle to pull out of a prolonged slump and bring inflation-weary shoppers back into stores.

But Birkin-bag maker Hermes has been an exception, clocking sales growth as its wealthy clients continue to buy the brand’s classic handbags.

  • Reporting by Mimosa Spencer; Editing by Tomasz Janowski, of Reuters.

