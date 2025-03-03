Anzac Day liquor store closures in NSW spark concern over lost revenue and jobs

Retail Drinks Australia is calling on the NSW Government to address trading restrictions that will force 3000 packaged liquor retailers to close on Anzac Day. Meanwhile, hotels, clubs, and restaurants will remain open for takeaway alcohol sales.

Shane Madden, owner of Retail Liquor Specialists which operates eight stores in regional NSW, expects to lose $110,000 in revenue due to the restrictions.

“People will be baffled when they go to their local liquor store, the one they’ve been visiting for decades on Anzac Day, and find the doors shut,” said Madden.

The new regulations are part of a recent NSW Government bill and are expected to impact business owners and employees who rely on penalty rates.

Madden estimates that casual workers who would have earned up to $530 for an entire shift will now receive nothing.

“For many of my employees in these regional towns, this is their only job and source of income,” he added. “This year, they’ve lost their freedom of choice to work.”

With Anzac Day falling on a Friday, Madden fears the forced closures will push customers toward larger venues and reduce sales for independent retailers at the start of a long weekend.

The organisation hopes the government will reverse its policy, arguing that locally owned liquor stores should be allowed to trade alongside licensed venues equally.

“How can we expect small business owners to survive when forced to compete with one hand tied behind their backs?” Madden asked. “On one of Australia’s most important days, this is simply unfair.”