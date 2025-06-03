Dior taps Jonathan Anderson as creative director

Dior has appointed Jonathan Anderson as its new creative director, overseeing the women’s, men’s, and haute couture collections.

The move marks a milestone in Dior’s history, as for the first time since Monsieur Dior, a creative director will guide all major creative lines across the brand. Anderson has succeeded Maria Grazia Chiuri, who joined Dior in 2016 as artistic director of women’s couture, ready-to-wear, and accessories.

Borned in 1984, Jonathan Anderson is widely recognised as one of the most influential designers of his generation. He launched his own label in 2008, and LVMH acquired a minority stake in the brand in 2013. He was then appointed as creative director of Spanish luxury house Loewe, where he served for more than a decade before stepping down in March of this year.

“I have followed his career with great interest since he joined the LVMH group over 10 years ago,” said Delphine Arnault, chairman and CEO of Christian Dior Couture, in an official statement.

“I am convinced that he will bring a creative and modern vision to our House, inspired by the fabulous story of Monsieur Dior and the codes he created. He will be supported by our teams and our incredible ateliers who will bring his creativity to life.”

The British designer will debut his first collection for the House, Dior Men Summer 2026, on June 27 in Paris.