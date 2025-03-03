Seven stunning new store openings redefining retail in Australia

s first bricks-and-mortar boutique. Enjoy visuals from a curated collection of six last-quarter store openings, each embodying its brand’s ethos in bricks-and-mortar. House of Darwin 2/20 Knuckey Street, Darwin, Northern Territory Situated in the heart of Darwin’s CBD at House of Darwin’s fuchsia-coloured flagship store serves as a vibrant love letter to the local territory. This new flagship invites patrons to explore an experiential space that celebrates the intersection of design, community and the natural environment. Its bold red aesthetic reflects the warmth and rugged beauty of the territory’s landscapes. The space mimics a gallery, showcasing natural sculptures alongside thoughtfully curated clothing and apparel. By night, the shop becomes a glowing beacon within Darwin’s cityscape. The textures and colour palettes used throughout the store echo the tranquillity of the Larrakia region. house of Darwin’s first bricks-and-mortar flagship is more than just a retail space – it pays homage to the Northern Territory’s natural beauty by seamlessly blending art, apparel and community. Every element of the store fit-out was handcrafted by local artisans, further cementing its connection to the Top End’s creative talent and community. “At House of Darwin, our mission has always been to honour the stories, spirit and landscapes of the Northern Territory,” House of Darwin founder Shaun Edwards said. “The store is an extension of that vision,a space where locals and visitors alike can feel the heartbeat of this land and connect with its incredible community.” One Mile 2/4 Jaques Avenue, Bondi Beach, New South Wales Nestled on the leafy green strip of Jaques Avenue in Bondi, One Mile’s first store and flagship embodies the coastal-inspired essence of this women’s fashion label. The space is designed to evoke a soft, feminine energy. It features earthy tones, natural textures, and curved edges. Every detail reflects the natural beauty of the Australian landscape, fostering a serene and inviting atmosphere. The 135sqm boutique was brought to life in collaboration with The Make Haus, an Australian creative studio. The flooring, made from repurposed waste tiles, adds a sustainable touch – a decision driven by One Mile founder Sammy Robinson, who embraced the opportunity to incorporate eco-conscious elements into the store design. Every element of the store is carefully curated to elevate the clothing, allowing the textures, prints and colours of the garments to shine and resonate with customers. In a nod to enhancing the in-person shopping experience, each new One Mile collection will debut in-store a week before its online release, offering customers a unique opportunity to engage with the brand firsthand. Standard Products / Daiso Westfield Parramatta, Parramatta, New South Wales The impressive function of Standard Products’ new concept retail space is that it stocks about 2000 original products across its 300sqm of floor space – without feeling cluttered. Australia’s first Standard Products store has opened in the newly renovated Daiso store on the third floor of Sydney’s Westfield Parramatta shopping centre. The space flows seamlessly and stocks a full range of products while maintaining an organised and visually appealing approach to merchandising and shopper experience. Natural light floods into the space through a line of floor-to-ceiling windows, contrasting with the brightwhite lights and hot pink Daiso branding that border the zen retail space of Standard Products. The two-brand complex store model is the first of its kind for Daiso in Australia and marks a chapter of expansion for the Japanese lifestyle retailer. The Daiso space spans about 600sqm, with renovations that Daiso President and CEO Seijo Yano said were a response to changes in customer needs. The Standard Products brand values minimalist and sophisticated design, central to the concept of ‘a little bit better is always really nice’ – precisely what the new store design delivers. Longines Cnr William and Murray Street, Perth, Western Australia Commanding a corner facade, Swiss watch brand Longines operates in the heart of Perth’s CBD, at the corner of. The boutique’s design blends tradition and elegance with navy blue features throughout the 139sqm space. The sleek facade showcases the watchmaker’s winged logo, adorned with expansive glass storefront window displays to champion selected timepieces to passersby. A refined yet welcoming interior invites patrons to step inside the brand’s history, with imagery exhibited throughout the store that shares Longines’ 193 years and some of its most defining moments. A concierge bar greets customers and nods to aviation design with its curved edges, reminiscent of plane wings. The striped, brushed metal creates illusions, resembling a modern take on the planes used by the pioneers of the sky. A watchmaker bar behind the desk adds an immersive and experiential element to the shopping experience. A feature wall pays homage to the brand’s equestrian ties through an obscuro quilted diamond pattern. The navy blue and silver shades, along with reflective textiles, highlight Longines’ identity. Atomica Castle Towers, Castle Hill, New South Wales Atomica invites beauty enthusiasts to explore Wesfarmers Health’s new pilot retail format. Dedicated Glow Advisors’ are on hand to share their expertise in this boutique yet accessible store concept. The store offers a range of in-store services, including a state-of-the-art skin scanning service, makeup applications, and lash treatments, enhancing the overall shopping experience. Upon entering the former bright pink Priceline Castle Towers store, customers will immediately feel a sense of calm. The Atomica design concept features a subdued colour palette, polished exposed stone floors, and purple and lavender branded signage, creating a serene and inviting atmosphere. As customers walk through the expansive glass doors, the bold yet chic branding inlaid into the stone floors serves as a welcome mat, instantly setting the tone for the experience. Pops of bright orange add vibrancy, while below-eye-level curved cabinetry introduces a feminine touch. This thoughtful design creates a minimalist yet abundant retail space, avoiding the clutter of overwhelming, sky-high stocked shelves. Lululemon Emporium Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria LED lights set against a black backdrop, along with a bold logo, greet patrons as they walk through the arched entry of Lululemon’s new ANZ flagship store. Spanning over 1000sqm, this is the athleisure wear retailer’s largest store in the region. The new store is located in Emporium Melbourne and is triple the size of its previous flagship in the luxury shopping precinct. Customers are invited to enjoy a more personalised shopping experience, with the store featuring an expansive menswear section and concepts that are the first of their kind in the region. A cyclical neon sign suspended from the ceiling welcomes customers to a personalisation hub, where they can customise water bottles and access the brand’s in-store repair program. The store’s minimalist design includes clean countertops, curved mirrors, and ample lighting, complemented by fitting rooms inspired by walk-in wardrobes. Wooden cabinetry enhances the clean, white aesthetic, creating a sense of space while showcasing a carefully curated merchandise selection. A dedicated footwear section educates shoppers on Lululemon’s innovations, through staggered pillars that present the products in a visually engaging way. The enhanced customer experience is enriched by thoughtful details such as a water refill station and interactive in-store displays designed to educate and engage shoppers in the brand’s philosophy and future vision. Salomon Chadstone Shopping Centre, Malvern East, Victoria Clean and premium finishes welcome patrons into the bright white and greyscale design of French sporting lifestyle brand Salomon’s first ANZ store. Spanning 140sqm of floor space, the store’s design concept follows the brand’s global store design direction, incorporating unique elements that reinforce its commitment to the local market and community. A central tree, illuminated by an oculus light feature and erected from reclaimed timber sourced from Central Victoria, serves as the centrepiece, boldly showcasing the brand's connection to the Australian outdoors and its adventurous DNA. "It is a fantastic centrepiece to the overall store design," Graeme Moore, head of Salomon ANZ, told Inside Retail. "Creating elevated and more premium retail experiences is a vital component to thefuture of the Salomon brand." This story first appeared in the February 2025 issue of Inside Retail Australia magazine.