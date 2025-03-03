IR ProStore design

Seven stunning new store openings redefining retail in Australia

House of Darwin’s fuchsia-coloured flagship store serves as a vibrant love letter to the local territory.
House of Darwin’s fuchsia-coloured flagship store serves as a vibrant love letter to the local territory.
One Mile’s first store and flagship embodies the coastal-inspired essence of this women’s fashion label.
One Mile’s first store and flagship embodies the coastal-inspired essence of this women’s fashion label.
Lululemon's new Emporium store has thoughtful details such as a water refill station.
Lululemon's new Emporium store has thoughtful details such as a water refill station.
Atomica offers a range of in-store services, including a state-of-the-art skin scanning service.
Atomica offers a range of in-store services, including a state-of-the-art skin scanning service.
Salomon's Chadstone store features a central tree, illuminated by an oculus light and erected from reclaimed timber.
Salomon's Chadstone store features a central tree, illuminated by an oculus light and erected from reclaimed timber.
Longines' Perth boutique features a concierge bar and watchmaker bar.
Longines' Perth boutique features a concierge bar and watchmaker bar.
By Tamera Francis
Take a hike to the top end to experience House of Darwin’s bold bricks-and-mortar flagship, before trekking to French lifestyle brand Salomon and Japanese retailer Standard Products and Daiso, showcasing a first-of-its-kind ANZ retail fit-out. Don’t forget to pop into Longines new luxury boutique in Perth, before travelling east to peruse Atomica and witness Lululemon’s biggest store statement. Then venture to Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs to experience the considered design of One Mile’s f

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay