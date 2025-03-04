BusinessStrategy

A year in the red: Breaking down Lanvin Group’s double-digit sales drop

By Tong Van
NYSE-listed luxury fashion conglomerate Lanvin Group has reported a 23 per cent year-on-year decline in revenue to 328 million euros for FY24, marking what management described as a “transitional year” as the company strategically realigned its operations. The company said the performance reflects broader economic challenges facing the luxury sector, particularly in key markets such as Greater China and Europe. A year of declining sales across all brands All brands under Lanvin Group

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay