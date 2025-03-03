Decjuba marks first leadership change in 17 years with new CEO appointment

Decjuba has appointed Audrey Nania as its new CEO, marking the fashion retailer’s first change in leadership in almost 17 years and emphasising the brand’s female-led identity.

Nania joined Decjuba as an assistant planner in 2009 and rose the ranks until she became a COO in June 2021, her latest role before the new designation.

The company said that Nania will focus on taking the business to new heights through an evolving retail and digital landscape.

Tania Austin will transition from CEO to chair but will continue to own 100 per cent of Decjuba.

In her new role, Austin will continue to take part in shaping the company’s creative vision and dedicate more time to Decjuba Foundation.

She will also focus more on performing her chair duties at the Smiling Mind Generation social movement to help foster meaningful and sustainable change.

“Growing Decjuba from five stores to over 170 doors has been an incredible journey, and I couldn’t be more excited to see Audrey step into this role,” said Austin.

“We have traveled the world together and share the same deep love for fashion. There is no one better to lead Decjuba, our people, and our amazing community into the future.”