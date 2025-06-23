Metcash sees growth across the board, bolstered by grocery business

Metcash’s group revenue for this financial year was up from $15.9 billion to $17.3 billion, an 8.9 per cent increase from the previous year.

Its group EBITDA increased 6.6 per cent from $688.3 million to $747.8 million year-on-year, reflecting the impact of acquiring Superior Food into Metcash’s food portfolio.

Leading the growth was the food and grocery business, where sales increased 20.8 per cent to $8.8 billion, with its food EBITDA increasing by 24.5 per cent.

Metcash attributed this growth to the strong performance in both supermarkets and Campbells & Convenience, along with the acquisition of Superior Foods, despite a drop in cigarette sales, which it blamed on black market imports.

Total liquor sales increased by 3.4 per cent to $5.3 billion, due to consumer preference for the convenience and differentiation offered by independent retailers.

IBA brands, including Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O, IGA Liquor and Porters, saw significant growth, led by the beer category.

However, its liquor EBITDA dropped from $125.7 million to $123.5 million, a 1.8 per cent decrease year-over-year.

Total sales in its hardware division grew by 2.4 per cent to $3.6 billion, reflecting the impact of the acquisitions in IHG and its new Total Tools stores.

Hardware EBITDA saw a slight decrease from $297.8 million to $295.6 million as compared to last year.

The group’s underlying profit after tax was $275.5 million, down 2.4 per cent, primarily due to lower earnings in hardware and liquor.