Banjo’s Bakery Cafe set to double footprint in three years

Banjo's Bakery
The Tasmanian-born bakery chain is ramping up expansion. (Source: Supplied)
By Sarah Stowe

Banjo’s Bakery Café is ready to expand, planning a footprint of 100 stores across the country within three years.

The Tasmanian-based chain has pinpointed Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales for growth, and Western Australia as a long-term prospect.

In FY24 the chain added eight stores to its portfolio, bringing the total footprint to 51 stores.

The family-owned bakery also achieved a 15.4 per cent year-on-year increase in total network sales, up from 10.5 per cent the previous year, and 11.3 per cent growth in transactions.

It claims Cost of Goods Sold (COGS) performance between 20 per cent and 23 per cent.

Acting CEO of Banjo’s Bakery Café, Bradley Saxby, said “Banjo’s isn’t just growing – we’re growing with purpose. Every new store represents a new community to serve and a new franchise partner to grow with. We’re proving that you can scale without losing the soul of what made you successful in the first place.

“We’ve never compromised on quality. Everything is still baked fresh daily on-site, and we’re constantly innovating to meet our customers where they are, whether that’s launching drive-thru formats, expanding digital ordering capabilities or launching a new product segment like the recent donuts range,” Saxby said.

Banjo’s now serves more than 9 million customers annually.

